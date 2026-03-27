Iran War: India Under Lockdown? PM Modi Chairs Big Meeting But FM Sitharaman Clears Rumours. What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions in West Asia and growing public concern over fuel supplies, the Centre on Friday moved to calm fears, firmly denying rumours of a nationwide lockdown.

PM to Review Situation With States

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to chair a crucial virtual meeting with Chief Ministers later in the day to evaluate the situation and review preparedness.

PM Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of all states, except those presently going to polls, at around 6:30 PM on March 27. In light of global changes affecting energy supply and vital commodities, the meeting's main focus will be collaboration and preparedness.

Due to the Model Code of Conduct, the chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry would not be present. Instead, the Cabinet Secretariat is anticipated to have a separate virtual conversation with these states' chief secretaries.

Advertisement

The meeting comes after prominent politicians including Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar participated in a recent all-party session led by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. The Prime Minister also discussed the matter with both Houses of Parliament earlier this week.

Govt Dismisses Lockdown Rumours

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri strongly rejected rumors of a Covid-style lockdown amid rumors sparked by the current crisis.

Advertisement

"Rumours of a lockdown in India are completely false. Let me state this clearly, there is no such proposal under consideration by the Government of India," Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri said in a post on X. He added, “Attempts to spread rumours and create panic in such a situation are irresponsible and harmful.”

The explanation coincided with reports of panic buying at certain gas stations and worries about the availability of LPG due to interruptions caused by the Strait of Hormuz's closing during the conflict.

Govt Monitoring Supplies, Assures Adequate Stock

The administration has stated that it is closely monitoring developments pertaining to energy, supply chains, and key commodities in real time as the fifth week of the Israel-Iran confrontation approaches.

Reassuring citizens, Puri said, “Under the leadership of Hon’ble PM, necessary steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted availability of fuel, energy, and other critical supplies for our citizens. We are fully prepared to handle emerging challenges.”

He also noted that India has demonstrated "resilience in the face of global uncertainties" and will continue to do so.

Officials have dismissed concerns about shortages, arguing that the nation now has adequate stocks, including about a month's supply of LPG and roughly 60 days' worth of crude oil.

‘Baseless’: FM Sitharaman

Echoing similar assurances, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rejected claims of any lockdown-like measures being considered.

"I want to reassure people that there shall not be any lockdown. I am surprised that some leaders are saying there will be a lockdown and there will be shortages of fuel. These are baseless. Such remarks coming from those in political domains are worrisome. There will be no lockdown such as we saw during Covid. I want to reassure people that there shall be no such lockdown as we saw in Covid," she said.

During regular inter-ministerial briefings, the government has repeatedly denied any fuel shortage, stating that there is no need for a "National Energy Emergency" given India’s position as a net exporter of petroleum products.

“There is no situation like lockdown. No decision has been taken. It is not even under consideration: Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary (Marketing & Oil Refinery), Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas”

Steps Taken to Avoid Supply Disruptions

To manage localised supply issues caused by liquidity constraints, oil companies raised the credit window for petrol pump owners from one day to three days.

In order to counteract the disruptions brought on by the situation in the Strait of Hormuz, the Center has also noted that India's intake of crude oil has expanded, with supplies coming from over 41 international partners, mostly in the Western Hemisphere.