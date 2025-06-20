Iranian Ballistic Missile Strikes Beersheba Children's Daycare Centre In Southern Israel, Reports IDF

Beersheda: An Iranian ballistic missile on Friday hit a children's centre in southern Israel, specifically the Colel Chabad Daycare Centre in Beersheba. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the attack, which miraculously resulted in no injuries, despite the severity of the strike. The IDF has shared a video clip of the terrific missile attack targeting the children's centre.

According to the IDF, the footage shows the moment the Iranian ballistic missile hit the children's centre. The Israeli forces, sharing the video clip, stated, "This is footage from the moment an Iranian ballistic missile hit a children's centre in southern Israel. When the world asks why we're fighting Iran, this is your answer." The attack occurred on a Friday afternoon, outside the centre's regular operating hours, which likely contributed to the absence of casualties.

Reports suggested that although no children or staff were physically harmed, the strike caused massive damage to the centre, destroying classrooms and play areas. The Colel Chabad centre provides stability, safety, and childcare to dozens of local families, and the destruction has deeply impacted these families.

Cluster Bomb Suspected

Footage from the scene suggests that Iran may have targeted Beersheba with a cluster bomb in its latest attack on Israel. Videos and photos show multiple impacts of small munitions at various locations in the city, indicating the use of a ballistic missile carrying a cluster bomb warhead.

However, the Israeli forces have not confirmed the category of missile that was used to hit the Children's daycare centre in Southern Israel. A probe has been initiated to ascertain the type of missile used by Iran.

IDF Issues Guidelines

Meanwhile, following a fresh assessment, the IDF Home Front Command announced that there are no changes to its guidelines amid the conflict with Iran. Gatherings are permitted in most areas of the country, with up to 30 people allowed, provided a shelter can be reached in time. On Israel's borders, gatherings are permitted with up to 50 people outdoors and 100 people indoors.

Furthermore, workplaces will operate under the same conditions, but schools remain closed.

IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir warned that Israelis must prepare for a "prolonged campaign" against Iran to “eliminate a threat of this magnitude”. Zamir stated that Iran has been building a plan to destroy the State of Israel for years and that the plan has reached a point of no return.