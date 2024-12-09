IRCTC Down: Railways E-Ticketing Service on Website, App Unavailable

IRCTC: The Indian Railways IRCTC booking app and website go down on Monday. Travellers looking forward to booking a ticket are facing serious issues due to this untimely breakdown of the website.

IRCTC Website Down

According to IRCTC “Due to some maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available for the next one hour. Please try later. For cancellation/file tdr, please call at customer care no. 14646, 0755-6610661 & 0755-4090600 or mail at etickets@irctc.co.in,”.

IRCTC website users and travellers are distressed with this untimely breakdown of the website sharing their thoughts and opinions on social media.

IRCTC website has some server related issue that leads to breakdown of website. Ticket booking is not happening due to this untimely breakdown, however cancellation of tickets is happening.