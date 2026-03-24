Updated 24 March 2026 at 16:34 IST
Up For A Pilgrimage Tour? IRCTC Launches 'Bharat Gaurav Train' For South Indian Temple Towns | Check Dates, Route, Ticket Prices Here
The train is meant for pilgrims who wish to experience a comfortable travel experience, and would seek to cover multiple holy sites in a single journey. The IRCTC has come up with this special train to promote religious tourism across the country.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: If you are planning a visit to the iconic temples in South India this April and not quite willing to take a quick flight down south, the Indian Railways has got you covered. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the “Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train” package.
The train is meant for pilgrims who wish to experience a comfortable travel experience, and would seek to cover multiple holy sites in a single journey. The IRCTC has come up with this special train to promote religious tourism across the country.
Mark Your Calendars
The Bharat Gaurav Train will start off from Gorakhpur Railway Station on April 11 and the journey will end on April 22, 2026, which would cover a total duration of 11 nights and 12 days. The boarding and deboarding along the route include:
- Gorakhpur
- Mankapur
- Ayodhya Cantt
- Sultanpur
- Pratapgarh (Maa Belha Devi Dham)
- Prayagraj Sangam
- Rae Bareli
- Lucknow
- Kanpur Central
- Orai
- Jhansi
- Lalitpur
Tick Off These Temple From Your List
The entire package will enable passengers to visit some of the most timeless temples in South India, known for their grandeur and cultural significance. These include:
Advertisement
- Tirupati Balaji Temple
- Ramanathaswamy Temple
- Meenakshi Temple
- Kanyakumari
- Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga
Other than temple visits, the tour package also includes sightseeing and some other guided tours.
How Much Will It Cost
IRCTC has introduced three categories of tickets for this tour:
Advertisement
Economy Class (Sleeper):
- 24,790 per person
- 23,400 for children (5–11 years)
This class includes travel in sleeper class, non-AC hotel stay, and non-AC transport
Standard Class (3AC):
- 42,530 per person
- 40,900 for children
This one includes Third AC train travel, AC hotel stay, and non-AC transport
Comfort Class (2AC):
- 56,710 per person
- 54,750 for children
This includes train travel in Second AC, AC hotel stay, as well as AC transport
How To Book
IRCTC officials said that these bookings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested can book their tickets through the IRCTC Tourism website and the IRCTC office at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar.
IRCTC has also informed that interested passengers can also avail EMI facilities and and LTC (Leave Travel Concession) for this tour. EMI options can be availed through some selected banks listed on the website.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Satyaki Baidya
Published On: 24 March 2026 at 16:34 IST