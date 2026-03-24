Up For A Pilgrimage Tour? IRCTC Launches 'Bharat Gaurav Train' For South Indian Temple Towns | Check Dates, Route, Ticket Prices Here

New Delhi: If you are planning a visit to the iconic temples in South India this April and not quite willing to take a quick flight down south, the Indian Railways has got you covered. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced the “Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train” package.

The train is meant for pilgrims who wish to experience a comfortable travel experience, and would seek to cover multiple holy sites in a single journey. The IRCTC has come up with this special train to promote religious tourism across the country.

Mark Your Calendars

The Bharat Gaurav Train will start off from Gorakhpur Railway Station on April 11 and the journey will end on April 22, 2026, which would cover a total duration of 11 nights and 12 days. The boarding and deboarding along the route include:

Gorakhpur

Mankapur

Ayodhya Cantt

Sultanpur

Pratapgarh (Maa Belha Devi Dham)

Prayagraj Sangam

Rae Bareli

Lucknow

Kanpur Central

Orai

Jhansi

Lalitpur

Tick Off These Temple From Your List

The entire package will enable passengers to visit some of the most timeless temples in South India, known for their grandeur and cultural significance. These include:

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Tirupati Balaji Temple

Ramanathaswamy Temple

Meenakshi Temple

Kanyakumari

Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga

Other than temple visits, the tour package also includes sightseeing and some other guided tours.

How Much Will It Cost

IRCTC has introduced three categories of tickets for this tour:

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Economy Class (Sleeper):

24,790 per person

23,400 for children (5–11 years)

This class includes travel in sleeper class, non-AC hotel stay, and non-AC transport

Standard Class (3AC):

42,530 per person

40,900 for children

This one includes Third AC train travel, AC hotel stay, and non-AC transport

Comfort Class (2AC):

56,710 per person

54,750 for children

This includes train travel in Second AC, AC hotel stay, as well as AC transport

How To Book

IRCTC officials said that these bookings will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Those interested can book their tickets through the IRCTC Tourism website and the IRCTC office at Lucknow's Gomti Nagar.