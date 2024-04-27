IRCTC to Offer ‘Economy Meals’ at Just ₹20 at 100 Stations, 500ml Water Bottles for Short Journey | Image:ANI

New Delhi: Indian Railways upsizes convenience with 500ml water bottles for Vande Bharat & Budget-Friendly Meals at 100 Stations.

Passengers can now travel smarter and more affordably with the Indian Railways latest initiatives.

Smaller Water Bottles for Vande Bharat and Shatabdi:

Aligning with the focus on shorter travel distances typically covered by Vande Bharat trains, the Indian Railways has replaced the usual 1-liter Rail Neer bottles with smaller, 500 ml ones. This eco-conscious move by the Central Railways also promotes water conservation through initiatives like recycled water usage and afforestation projects.

According to Deepak Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) for Northern Railway, the switch to 500ml Rail Neer bottles on Vande Bharat trains is a strategic move to reduce unnecessary consumption of potable water. This aligns perfectly with the shorter travel itineraries typically associated with these trains, compared to longer-distance routes served by trains like the Rajdhani Express.

IRCTC's ‘Economy Meals’

For passengers seeking affordable and hygienic meals during their journeys, IRCTC's 'Economy Meals' initiative is a welcome change. Launched at 100 stations across the network, these counters offer a variety of options to suit your needs and budget.

₹20 Economy Meals: A pocket-friendly option for a quick and satisfying meal.

₹50 Snack Meals: Perfect for those on the go, offering lighter alternatives.

Stations on the South Central Railway route, including major hubs like Hyderabad and Vijayawada, are among the first to benefit from these meal counters. With plans for further expansion, passengers across India can soon look forward to enjoying this convenient and affordable dining option during their travels.