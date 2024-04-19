Advertisement

Bengaluru: A few Nigerian nationals attacked Bengaluru Police personnel in Mavallipur of Rajankunte Police Station.

The incident took place at midnight and the Central Crime Branch inspector Subramanyaswamy and more than five staff members attacked.

Advertisement

This comes as the officials got information about the presence of a drug peddler, and went to investigate the matter.

Following this, the Nigerian citizens attacked the police. The police vehicle was damaged.

Advertisement

According to Republic's sources, the Nigerian nationals attacked the cops with iron rods, stones and helmets and later tried to escape from the place.

The injured officials were rushed to the hospital and are being treated at a private hospital.

Advertisement

(With inputs from Prajwal)