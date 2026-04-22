IRS Officer Daughter Murder Case: Main Suspect Apprehended, Was Involved in 'Separate Molestation Incident'

New Delhi: In the latest development in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official's daughter murder case, the accused in the incident has been apprehended by Delhi Police

According to reports, the accused was hiding in a hotel in Delhi's Dwarka area and the police have taken the accused into custody.

The main suspect in the murder of the daughter of the Indian Revenue Service officer was allegedly involved in a separate molestation incident in his locality in Alwar just a day before the killing incident here in the national capital, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

The main suspect has been identified as Rahul, who is currently absconding, with several teams of the Delhi Police conducting raids to trace him, officials said.

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During the investigation, police teams reached the suspect's residence in Alwar, where it was revealed that he had allegedly been involved in a molestation incident in his locality just a day before the murder of the daughter of an IRS officer.

A senior IRS official's daughter has been found dead in a house in the Kailash Hills area of Southeast Delhi.

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Police suspect that she was sexually assaulted and later murdered. Police also suspect that the mobile phone charging wire was used to strangle her.

Suspicion is on a domestic help who was recently removed, police said.

The crime came to light after information was received in the morning, following which police teams reached the spot and initiated an investigation.