Is Centre Considering Changing Retirement Age of Govt Employees? Here’s What Union Minister Said
Union MoS for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed Lok Sabha that there is no proposal under consideration to change retirement age of central govt employees.
New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Wednesday informed Lok Sabha that there is no proposal under the government's consideration to change the retirement age of central government employees.
Central government employees retire upon completing 60 years of age.
No Plans To Tweak Retirement Age of Central Government Employees
"No such proposal is under consideration of the government," Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question about any plan to tweak the retirement age of employees.
Singh further mentioned that the government is consistently involved in developing policies, programs, and initiatives to create employment opportunities for youth in civil services, aligned with the operational needs of government functions.
He added that central government ministries and departments are regularly instructed to fill vacant positions within specified timelines.
“Rozgar Melas are organized to fill vacancies in a mission mode across all central government ministries, departments, central public sector undertakings (CPSUs), autonomous bodies and institutions in the education and health sectors, providing employment to youth in civil services,” he said.
