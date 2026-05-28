Is Delhi On The Brink Of A Water Breakdown? Thirst Triggers Clash Amid Empty Taps & Dry Tankers

New Delhi: Delhi is battling a serious water crisis as soaring summer temperatures and falling water levels in the Yamuna have impacted supply across several parts of the city. According to officials, the city's water supply has fallen by over 20%, leaving residents struggling in the intense heat.

The problem has primarily impacted regions that rely on the Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants, both of which are currently running at significantly reduced capacity due to a lack of raw water.

Tankers not enough as residents struggle in extreme heat

With Delhi reeling under a severe heatwave, the water shortage has added to the difficulties of residents. Temperatures in the national capital have reached about 44 degrees Celsius, with some areas reaching close to 47 degrees.

People in numerous colonies said that they had not received water for days or were receiving unclean water that was unfit for everyday use. Residents have also complained that water tankers are unable to fulfill the increasing demand. Many regions indicate that tankers are emptied within minutes of arrival, resulting in disputes and fighting among individuals trying to collect water.

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Which areas are worst affected?

Several communities have been severely impacted by the scarcity, including Model Town, Mukherjee Nagar, Nabi Karim, Motia Khan, Malka Ganj, Baljit Nagar, Anand Parbat, Rajendra Nagar, Chawri Bazaar, BR Camp, Sanjay Gandhi Camp, and Inderpuri. People in these locations reported that the situation had deteriorated because to irregular supply and rising heat.

Yamuna almost dry near Wazirabad

The water problem has worsened as the Yamuna River near the Wazirabad Barrage has practically dried up. Large expanses of sand can be seen in the riverbed, with only a narrow stream of water passing through. The neighboring Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant is likewise experiencing a serious shortage of raw water.

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Officials claimed both the Wazirabad and Chandrawal treatment plants are operating at only about 70% capacity due to the river's dropping water level. Together, the two plants can cleanse roughly 225 million gallons of water per day (MGD).

According to officials, the water level in the Wazirabad pond must remain around 674 feet for the plants to function effectively. However, three days ago, the level was reported to have plummeted to 668 feet. Authorities are already building a canal to transport what little water left in the Yamuna to the treatment plants' intake stations.

Delhi Jal Board takes emergency steps

To address the situation, raw water from the Munak canal is being redirected through the Haiderpur canal to Wazirabad. According to Delhi Jal Board officials, this temporary arrangement allows the impacted treatment units to operate at about 70-80% capacity.

At the same time, other plants such as Haiderpur, Bawana, Nangloi, and Dwarka are experiencing a modest decline in supply as water resources are transferred. However, officials stated that plants linked to the Ganga basin and canal system, such as Sonia Vihar and Bhagirathi, are working smoothly and at full capacity. The Okhla Water Treatment Plant is likewise operational without disruption.