'Is He Sick?': Outrage As Video Of Congress Leader Cherian Philip Forcefully Trying To Hug Female MLA In Kerala Goes Viral

Thiruvananthapuram: Outrage erupted after a video of 71-year-old Congress leader Cherian Philip purportedly forcefully trying to hug his female colleague- Kollam MLA designate Bindu Krishna- went viral on social media.

The incident took place at the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram. The viral video showed Krishna, who recently won elections from Kollam, arriving at the headquarters and being greeted by local media and others present on the premises.

Krishna was seeing greeting people by folding her hands in a 'namaste' or offering a handshake. Likewise, she extended her hands as Cherian Philip came before her.

Bindu Krishna extends her hand to Cherian Philip for handshake

However, Philip ignored her hand and tired to hug her as she looked visibly uncomfortable and resisted his embrace. At last, she pushed him away and moved forward to greet others on the premises.

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The incident sparked an outrage on social media, with a netizen saying, “What this guy is doing, is he really sick?"

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