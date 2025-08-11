'India Is A Mercedes, Pakistan Is a Dump Truck': Asim Munir's Ode To Islamabad's Crumbled Economy

Addressing the Pakistani community in Florida, Pak Army Chief Asim Munir drew a curde analogy involving India, which soon went viral across social media platforms. | Image: X

Amid issuing a nuclear warning from the US soil and suggesting miltary role in Pakistan's political system, the Pak Arrmy Chief Asim Munir on his second visit to the US after the Pahalgam attack horrors made a crude comparison by refering to India as a shining "Mercedes" and his nation as the "dump truck"

In yet another failed attempt to control the narrative, Field Marshal Asim Munir tried to project Pakistan as a less classier yet inherently more powerful than India, the world's fourth largest economy.

Munir's analogy soon caught the attention of netizens with most recognising it as an unintentional acknowledgement of India being better than Pakistan.

Asim Munir's Crude Analogy

"I am going to use a crude analogy to explain the situation...India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?" Munir asked while speaking during his second US trip in two months, as per media reports.

During his speech at a special dinner hosted by the honorary consul for Tampa, businessman Adnan Asad, Munir threatened to take down "half the world" if his nation faced an existential threat in any future state of war with India.

"We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us," he said, citing media reports.

When the internet users' caught wind of Pakistan Army chief's remarks, they were quick to point it how even his "analogy", painted his economically challenged country in a bad light.