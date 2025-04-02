‘Is UPI Facing Cyber Attack?’: Social Media Abuzz With Theories As Payment Services Crashes Yet Again

New Delhi: For a second time in a week, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) faced an outage on its platform on Wednesday.

Many users on the social media platforms complained about facing payment issues on social media platforms, with several facing failed transactions.

Social Media Speculate Cyber Attack on UPI

‘Why are GPay, PhonePe, and UPI services down? Is there any cyber attack?’ a user wrote.

Another wrote that frequent UPI outages is a “worrying” sign for India.

Other users mentioned the need to carry cash.

“2nd time facing UPI down service. Please keep some cash with you otherwise you will be in trouble,” a user wrote.

NPCI Issues Statement

National Payments Corporation of India said that there were some intermittent declines in UPI due to fluctuations in the success rates in some banks.

“These fluctuations increased the latency in UPI network. NPCI has been working closely with them and UPI has been stable,” an official statement said.

UPI Down For Second Time in a Week