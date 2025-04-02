‘Is UPI Facing Cyber Attack?’: Social Media Abuzz With Theories As Payment Services Crashes Yet Again

Updated April 2nd 2025, 21:30 IST
New Delhi: For a second time in a week, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) faced an outage on its platform on Wednesday.
Many users on the social media platforms complained about facing payment issues on social media platforms, with several facing failed transactions.
‘Why are GPay, PhonePe, and UPI services down? Is there any cyber attack?’ a user wrote.
Another wrote that frequent UPI outages is a “worrying” sign for India.
Other users mentioned the need to carry cash.
“2nd time facing UPI down service. Please keep some cash with you otherwise you will be in trouble,” a user wrote.
National Payments Corporation of India said that there were some intermittent declines in UPI due to fluctuations in the success rates in some banks.
“These fluctuations increased the latency in UPI network. NPCI has been working closely with them and UPI has been stable,” an official statement said.
Earlier, National Payments Corporation of India had clarified that NPCI had faced intermittent technical issues owing to which UPI had partial decline. The same has been addressed now and the system has stabilised. Regret the inconvenience, an official statement said.
Published April 2nd 2025, 20:13 IST