ISI-Linked Gang Network Busted in Delhi Police’s Operation Gang Bust–2; 1000 Teams Crack Down Across 5 States

New Delhi: Delhi Police Special Cell conducted “Operation Gang Bust–2” over the past 48 hours, described as a focused, intelligence-based operation targeting criminals who had earlier evaded action in January after advanced reconnaissance and surveillance.

Around 1000 police teams were constituted and deployed simultaneously across multiple locations to execute the crackdown.

Police identified 483 specific targets, including shooters, arms suppliers, social media operators, and local gangsters, indicating a structured criminal ecosystem.

A total of 1014 hideouts were raided, leading to 481 detentions/apprehensions during the operation.

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Major recoveries include 130 illegal weapons and 214 cartridges, highlighting the scale of arms circulation within these networks.

Authorities also seized ₹19 lakh in cash, 34 vehicles, 19 kg of narcotics, and around 700 liquor units, pointing to multiple illegal activities, including drugs and illicit liquor trade.

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More than 30 gangsters were arrested, with links to Hashim Baba gang, Tillu Tajpuria gang, and other organised criminal groups operating in and around Delhi.

A significant breakthrough includes the busting of an ISI-sponsored Shahzad Bhatti gang network, with 9 members arrested from this module.

5 accused identified as contract killers were arrested; they were allegedly planning targeted attacks on police personnel.

The operation exposed a wide interstate network, with arrests and linkages traced to Amroha and Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh), Rajouri, Punjab (including 3 gunrunners), and Alwar in Rajasthan.

The broader network footprint spans across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Madhya Pradesh, indicating coordinated interstate criminal operations.

Police also revealed that 4 accused were planning attacks on security agency targets in Delhi, while 1 accused was planning an attack in Uttar Pradesh, suggesting imminent threats that were successfully neutralised.