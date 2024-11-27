ISKCON Kolkata apprises Centre about attacks on its monks in Bangladesh

Kolkata: The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Kolkata on Wednesday said they have apprised the Centre about the continuing attacks on their monks and other members of the Hindu Vaishnavite religious order in Bangladesh.

ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson Radharaman Das told PTI the arrest of ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das in Bangladesh was the last example of the continuing attacks, and persecution of ISKCON monks and devotees as well as members of minority communities including Hindus.

"The arrest and mounting threats by Islamists against ISKCON and other Hindu religious orders like Ramakrishna Mission had been going on for the past three months and Das's arrest was the last instance as of now. The situation is alarming and we have urged the Ministry of External Affairs and the Union Home Ministry to take appropriate steps to save and protect the lives and properties of people under such attacks.

"We have urged the Centre to prevail upon Bangladesh government so that such incidents stop," Das, Vice-president of ISKCON Kolkata said.

He said ISKCON also wishes the United Nations to take note of the situation and do whatever is needed for the immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das, who was arrested for raising the demand for safety of minorities in the neighbouring country asserting they belonged to the nation as much like other members of other communities in Bangladesh.

The ISKCON Kolkata spokesperson said, "Our monks at several places in Bangladesh had been getting threats of being abducted and getting a lesson of their lives by certain Islamist elements at gatherings in recent times but the authorities there despite being told did not take effective steps to address our concerns." Bangladesh police on Monday arrested Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, a leader of the Hindu group Sammilita Sanatani Jote, from the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport area in Dhaka while travelling to Chattogram.