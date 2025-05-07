ISPR Admits Indian Missile Strikes Hit 3 Pakistani Cities in 'Operation Sindoor'

New Delhi: India has launched Operation Sindoor, a mission designed to neutralise specific threats without provoking a full-scale military escalation. The operation reflects India's commitment to safeguarding its national security while maintaining regional stability.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan has admitted that Indian missile strikes successfully hit three key cities as part of Operation Sindoor. 12 terrorists are said to be killed in this action.

Sources indicate that the strike was carefully planned, leveraging intelligence inputs and advanced operational tactics to achieve maximum impact with minimal disruption. The approach underlines India's focus on deterrence and strategic precision rather than open conflict.

‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, has hit terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan on the other hand has declared a state of emergency.