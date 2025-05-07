'Very Proud of the Operation; Name is Inspiring': Israel Envoy Hails Operation Sindoor

New Delhi: The Consul General of Israel in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, has expressed strong support for India’s Operation Sindoor, calling it a clear act of self-defence and a powerful message to terrorists. He said that Israel stands with India in its fight against terrorism and praised the precision and symbolism behind the operation.

"India has every right to defend itself. This was a message not just to terrorists, but to the world that such acts won’t go unanswered," Shoshani told ANI.

He added that the name ‘Operation Sindoor’ was deeply symbolic and emotional, saying, “It touched my heart. The name is dramatic, meaningful, and truly fitting for such a significant mission.”

Shoshani also stressed that terrorism, whether in the Middle East or South Asia, must not be tolerated, and those who carry out attacks should expect strong retaliation.

Indian Officials on Operation Sindoor

During a press briefing in New Delhi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh confirmed that nine terrorist camps were precisely targeted and destroyed in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.

She added that extreme care was taken to avoid civilian casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri called the Pahalgam attack “barbaric,” describing how victims were shot at close range in front of their families. “The attack was designed to spread fear and disrupt peace in Kashmir,” he said.

What Operation Sindoor Means

The operation has been widely seen as a firm and calculated response to terror attacks, and the strong reactions from both Indian and international leaders suggest growing support for India’s zero-tolerance stance on terrorism.