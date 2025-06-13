Israel-Iran Escalating Tensions: India Advises Nationals To Exercise Caution

New Delhi: The Indian government has issued a travel advisory for its citizens residing in Israel and Iran, urging them to exercise caution and remain vigilant due to the escalating tensions between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has advised Indians to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran and Israel until further notice.

In the advisory, it has been mentioned that the government is closely monitoring the situation and is in regular touch with the Israeli and Iranian authorities to ensure the safety of its nationals. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed concern over the escalating crisis in the Middle East, emphasising the need for restraint and diplomacy to resolve the conflict.

"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in the security situation in the region," the MEA said in a statement, urging that all parties avoid actions that go against commonly accepted principles and norms of International Law.

The government asserted that the safety and well-being of Indian nationals in the region are of paramount importance and confirmed that the Indian missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region have been advised to exercise caution and follow local security advisories. "Our Missions in both countries are in contact with the Indian community. All Indian nationals in the region are advised to exercise caution, stay safe and follow local security advisories," the government urged.

The tensions between Israel and Iran have escalated, with Iran launching a barrage of drones following an airstrike by Israel. The conflict has raised concerns about further violence and instability in the region.

The Indian government has taken steps to ensure the safety of its citizens in the region.

The Government of India has expressed deep concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. The government is closely monitoring the situation, including reports of attacks on nuclear sites, and urges both sides to avoid any further escalation. Emphasising the need for restraint and diplomacy in resolving the conflict, the Indian government stated, "We are deeply concerned about the recent developments between Iran and Israel." "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation, including reports related to attacks on nuclear sites. India urges both sides to avoid any escalatory steps," the government said.

"Existing channels of dialogue and diplomacy should be utilised to work towards a de-escalation of the situation and resolving underlying issues," the statement read. With the call for de-escalation of tension in the region, India underlined its commitment to peaceful resolution and its belief in the efficacy of diplomatic efforts in resolving conflicts.

India added that it enjoys close and friendly relations with both Israel and Iran, and the government has assured that it stands ready to extend all possible support. "India enjoys close and friendly relations with both countries and stands ready to extend all possible support," the government said.