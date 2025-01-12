Published 14:47 IST, January 12th 2025
Israel Warns Palestinians in Parts of Nuseirat to Evacuate
Israeli air defenses intercepted a rocket on Saturday fired towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing, where most humanitarian aid to Gaza is delivered.
Tel Aviv: Israel warned civilians in parts of Nuseirat in central Gaza to evacuate on Sunday morning following Saturday's Palestinian rocket fire.
"Terror organizations are once again firing rockets from this area that has received warnings several times in the past," tweeted the Israel Defense Forces' Arabic spokesperson, Col. Avichay Adraee.
The tweet included a map of specific areas to be evacuated.
