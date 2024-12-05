Israeli Diplomat Attends Maharashtra Swearing-In, Lauds "Power of India as Democracy"

Mumbai: Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Maharashtra government on Thursday and lauded the power of India as a democracy.

Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at a ceremony held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan today. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar assumed the roles of Deputy Chief Ministers.

After attending the oath ceremony, the Consul General said, "What we see today is the power of India as a democracy... That's real democracy, and congratulations to India, Maharashtra, and I'm very happy."

Earlier in the day, Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for the third time.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other prominent leaders of the BJP, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Election, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a historic victory, winning 235 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, while the Shiv Sena and NCP secured 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) suffered a significant defeat, with Congress winning just 16 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) securing 20, and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) managing only 10.

Meanwhile, emphasising the unity within the Mahayuti alliance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday stated that Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar stand firmly with him, and the alliance remains steadfast in its direction and pace, with only their roles have changed.

Addressing a press conference after taking the oath as Chief Minister, Fadnavis said the government would make thoughtful decisions aimed at the betterment of Maharashtra.

"In the past two and a half years, we have worked for Maharashtra's development, and we will continue to do so. We will not stop now. The direction and speed remain unchanged, but our roles have shifted. Every decision we make will prioritise Maharashtra's progress. We aim to fulfil the promises outlined in our manifesto," he said.

Reaffirming his commitment to unity, he said, "Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are with me. People have chosen us for stability, and we will work together. We will continue initiatives like the 'Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana.' The Cabinet has decided to hold a special Assembly session on December 7-8 to elect the Speaker, with the Governor's address scheduled for December 9."

As his first act in office, Fadnavis approved Rs 5 lakh in monetary assistance for a bone marrow transplant patient.