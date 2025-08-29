ISRO and Japanese Space Agency JAXA to Partner for Chandrayaan-5 Mission: PM Modi

Tokyo: In a significant move that underscores deepening bilateral cooperation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a landmark collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) for the upcoming Chandrayaan-5 lunar mission. The announcement was made during PM Modi's address at the India-Japan Joint Economic Forum in Tokyo on Tuesday.

“We welcome the collaboration between ISRO and JAXA for the Chandrayaan-5 mission. Our active participation has gone beyond the limits of the earth and will become a symbol of mankind's progress in space,” PM Modi stated. The announcement, made alongside Japanese leaders, highlights the growing strategic and scientific partnership between the two Asian democracies and marks a new chapter in their multi-faceted relationship.

Prime Minister Modi's Japan Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first standalone visit to Japan in nearly seven years was a powerful reaffirmation of a relationship built on mutual trust and a shared vision for the future. The visit served to elevate cooperation across the entire spectrum of economic, technological, and diplomatic engagement.

An Economic Powerhouse in the Making

Central to the discussions was India's undeniable economic momentum. PM Modi positioned India not just as an investment destination but as a reliable, strategic partner for global growth. “The world is not just watching India, it is counting on India,” he declared, pointing to over USD 40 billion in Japanese investments as a foundation for future collaboration.

He underscored the country's unique advantages for investors, stating, “Today, India has political stability, economic stability, transparency in policy, and predictability. Today, India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. And, very soon, it is going to become the third-largest economy in the world.”

Unlocking Next-Generation Collaboration: Nuclear, Defence, and Space

The partnership is boldly expanding into frontiers once considered off-limits. In a historic policy shift, PM Modi announced the opening of India’s nuclear energy sector to private participation, following similar reforms in defence and space. This move unlocks unprecedented opportunities for technological exchange and joint innovation between Indian and Japanese firms.

The new ISRO-JAXA pact for Chandrayaan-5 is the flagship example of this new ambition, taking a bilateral relationship literally out of this world.

Securing the Indo-Pacific: The Quad and Beyond

The leaders' talks strategically addressed broader regional security. The nations’ commitment to the Quad framework was emphasized as essential for ensuring a free, open, and stable Indo-Pacific. This alignment on regional security architecture is a cornerstone of their evolving strategic dialogue.

Building Together: From Infrastructure to Human Capital

The India-Japan partnership is notably holistic, creating tangible impact on the ground:

Foundational Investments: Japanese expertise and funding have been pivotal in building India's modern infrastructure, from urban metro networks to manufacturing hubs.

Future-Proofing with Technology: Collaborations are now focused on frontier technologies like semiconductors, AI, and robotics, ensuring both nations remain competitive.

Investing in People: Programs like the India-Japan Talent Bridge are fostering a crucial exchange of skills and knowledge, strengthening the human foundation of the relationship.

Green Growth Alliance: Joint projects in clean energy, such as biogas, are addressing sustainability goals while empowering rural communities.

The robust economic figures tell a compelling story: USD 21 billion in bilateral trade in just three quarters of FY 2024-25 and Japan's position as India’s fifth-largest source of FDI. As PM Modi affirmed, Japan has been a steadfast partner in India's development journey, a partnership now being upgraded for a new era of global challenges and opportunities.