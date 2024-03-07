Advertisement

Republic Summit 2024: Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath said that India will possibly launch the Gaganyaan Mission by in 2025. S Somanath made the announcement while speaking at the Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, March 7.

ISRO's Gaganyaan mission aims to send four astronauts into space for a three-day mission in 2025 and bring them back safely to Earth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced the names of the four astronauts.

Speaking at the Republic Summit, Somnath asserted that the Gaganyaan mission is different and way tougher than regular launches.