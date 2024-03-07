×

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

ISRO's Gaganyaan To Be Launched in 2025: ISRO Chief S Somnath at Republic Summit

Speaking at the Republic Summit, Somnath asserted that the Gaganyaan mission is different and way tougher than regular launches.

Reported by: Apoorva Shukla
ISRO chief S Somnath at Republic Summit 2024
ISRO chief S Somnath at Republic Summit 2024 | Image: Republic
Republic Summit 2024: Indian Space Research Organisation chairman S Somanath said that India will possibly launch the Gaganyaan Mission by in 2025. S Somanath made the announcement while speaking at the Republic Summit 2024 on Thursday, March 7. 

ISRO's Gaganyaan mission aims to send four astronauts into space for a three-day mission in 2025 and bring them back safely to Earth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently announced the names of the four astronauts. 

Speaking at the Republic Summit, Somnath asserted that the Gaganyaan mission is different and way tougher than regular launches. 

 

Published March 7th, 2024 at 14:24 IST

