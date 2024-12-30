Published 16:53 IST, December 30th 2024
ISRO PSLV-C60 SpaDeX Mission LIVE: India All Set For Gamechanger Launch, Countdown Begins
ISRO is set to launch PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX tonight at 10:00 PM. It's a pioneering mission to set India's capability in orbital docking. Here are latest updates.
Sriharikota: The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) is set to launch PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX (Space Docking experiment) and innovative payloads on December 30 at 10:00 PM IST.
SpaDeX (Space Docking Experiment) is a groundbreaking mission aimed at showcasing India's ability in orbital docking, a crucial technology for future human spaceflights and satellite servicing missions.
Watch | PSLV-C60/SPADEX Mission Live From 9:30 PM IST
Here are Latest Updates
- Spadex Mission: ISRO's SpaDex Mission Explained In Under 5 Minutes | Watch
- ISRO SpaDeX Mission: Indigenous technologies going to space; Docking mechanism,
A suite of four rendezvous and docking sensors,
Power transfer technology,
GNSS-based Novel Relative Orbit Determination and Propagation (RODP) processor to determine the relative position and velocity of the other spacecraft.
- ISRO SpaDeX Mission: Video of ISRO performing a test of SpaDeX's docking mechanism
- ISRO SpaDeX Mission: The SpaDeX mission aims to position India among the elite group of nations—currently including the United States, Russia, and China—that have achieved autonomous space docking technology. Two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), will be deployed into a low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 470 km. The mission will demonstrate key capabilities such as rendezvous, docking, and undocking, paving the way for advanced space operations.
- ISRO SpaDeX Mission: The PSLV-C60 will carry 24 payloads as part of the PS4-Orbital Experiment Module (POEM-4). These payloads include over 20 experimental setups that are integral to ISRO’s broader space exploration objectives and technological demonstrations.
- ISRO SpaDeX Mission: Tonight at precisely 10:00:15 PM, PSLV-C60 with SpaDeX and innovative payloads are set for liftoff.
- ISRO SpaDeX Mission: ISRO assemble the PSLV-C60 vehicle in preparation for the launch of their SpaDeX mission!
