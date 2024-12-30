ISRO PSLV-C60 SpaDeX Mission: 5 Reasons Why This Launch is a Gamechanger

The SpaDeX mission aims to position India among the elite group of nations—currently including the United States, Russia, and China. | Image: X

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to launch the much-awaited Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission on Monday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This mission, carried out using the trusted Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV), will deploy two specially designed satellites weighing approximately 220 kg each into low-Earth orbit.

SpaDex Mission: 5 Reasons Why This Launch is a Gamechanger

1. Mastering Space Docking Technology: The SpaDeX mission aims to position India among the elite group of nations—currently including the United States, Russia, and China—that have achieved autonomous space docking technology. Two satellites, SDX01 (Chaser) and SDX02 (Target), will be deployed into a low-Earth orbit at an altitude of 470 km. The mission will demonstrate key capabilities such as rendezvous, docking, and undocking, paving the way for advanced space operations.

2. Critical for Future Lunar Missions: SpaDeX will serve as a precursor to future lunar missions like Chandrayaan-4, offering crucial insights into autonomous docking without the support of Earth-based GNSS systems. The compact size and mass of the satellites add to the mission’s complexity, requiring fine precision for manoeuvring—valuable experience for upcoming lunar exploration.

3. Advancing Space Exploration: Beyond docking, the PSLV-C60 will carry 24 payloads as part of the PS4-Orbital Experiment Module (POEM-4). These payloads include over 20 experimental setups that are integral to ISRO’s broader space exploration objectives and technological demonstrations.

4. Boosting Space Startups: The mission is a gamechanger for India’s growing space ecosystem, offering opportunities to startups and universities. Of the 24 payloads, 14 are from ISRO labs, while 10 come from private universities and startups, underscoring the mission’s role in fostering innovation and collaboration in the space sector.