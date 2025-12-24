ISRO's BlueBird Block-2 Satellite Launch From 'Baahubali' Rocket: Here's All You Need To Know | Image: ISRO

New Delhi: India launched the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite on December 24 at 8 hours 55 minutes and 30 seconds, marking the heaviest payload to be launched by its heavyweight rocket Launch Vehicle Mark-3 (LVM-3), also popularly dubbed as India's ‘Baahubali’ rocket, from Indian soil.

The LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission is the sixth operational flight from LVM3. The launch which was earlier slated for lift off at 8.54 am from Sriharikota was delayed by 90 seconds.

The satellites are slated to provide broadband connectivity directly to our smartphones without the need for specialised hardware or phone modifications. This will allow users make video calls, browse the web, and use 4G and 5G internet speeds from anywhere on Earth. Republic TV takes a deep dive to explore all about this historic launch.

According to ISRO, the LVM3-M6/BlueBird Block-2 Mission is a dedicated commercial mission onboard the LVM3 launch vehicle, which will launch the BlueBird Block-2 communication satellite of AST SpaceMobile, USA.

The LVM3 is a three-stage launch vehicle comprising two solid strap-on motors (S200), a liquid core stage (L110), and a cryogenic upper stage (C25).

Preparations for launch of BlueBird satellite (ISRO)

The heavyweight rocket has a lift-off mass of 640 tonnes, a height of 43.5 m, and a payload capability of 4,200 kg to Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).

The LVM3, one of India's most reliable launch vehicles, has successfully launched Chandrayaan-2, Chandrayaan-3, and two OneWeb missions carrying 72 satellites.

The latest launch of the LVM3 was the LVM3-M5/CMS-03 mission, which was successfully accomplished on November 02, 2025.

