ISRO Set to Launch GSLV-F15 with NVS-02 Satellite on January 29

Bengaluru: ISRO on Sunday said integration of its rocket GSLV-F15 with satellite NVS-02 is complete.

The GSLV-F15 rocket with Indigenous cryogenic stage is ready to be launched on January 29, with the satellite NVS-02 on board, the space agency said. This will be the 100th mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, "GSLV-F15 integration complete! Take a sneak peek at the incredible teamwork behind this mission: Countdown: Less than 3 days to launch! Join us as we unlock new frontiers," the agency said in a post on social media 'X'.

GSLV-F15 will place the NVS-02 satellite into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit and the launch will take place from the Second Launch Pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre, said ISRO.

NVS-01, the first of the second-generation satellites, was launched on board GSLV-F12 on May 29, 2023.

NVS-02, the second satellite in the NVS series, is configured with navigation payload in L1, L5 and S bands in addition to ranging payload in C-band like its predecessor-NVS-01, ISRO said.

According to ISRO, Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) is India's independent regional navigation satellite system designed to provide accurate Position, Velocity and Timing (PVT) service to users in India as well as the region extending about 1,500 km beyond the Indian landmass, which is its primary service area.

NVS-01/02/03/04/05 are envisaged to augment the NavIC base layer constellation with enhanced features for ensuring continuity of services, added ISRO.

The space agency said NVS-02 uses a combination of indigenous and procured atomic clocks for precise time estimation.

NVS-02 satellite was designed, developed and integrated at the U R Satellite Centre (URSC) with the support of other satellite-based work centres, it added.

GSLV-F15 is the 17th flight of India's Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) and the 11th flight with the Indigenous Cryo stage, said ISRO . It is also the eighth operational flight of GSLV with an indigenous Cryogenic stage, it added.