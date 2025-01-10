Published 19:27 IST, January 10th 2025
ISRO SpadeX Docking: Satellites Positioned 1.5 km Apart, 500 m Drift Expected Tomorrow
ISRO intends to begin a controlled drift to bring the spacecraft closer, reducing the gap to 500 meters by tomorrow morning.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation ( ISRO ) has shared a big update on its SpaDeX mission, stating that two spacecraft are currently in hold mode, maintaining a separation of 1.5 kilometers. As of January 10, 2025, ISRO intends to begin a controlled drift to bring the spacecraft closer, reducing the gap to 500 meters by tomorrow morning.
“By tomorrow, it is expected to reach initialization conditions,” ISRO stated in a post on X.
The ISRO had twice cancelled the SpaDeX mission, once on January 7 and then on January 9. Citing the reason behind postponement of the exercise on Thursday, the ISRO said while making a manoeuvre to reach 225 m between satellites, the drift was found to be more than expected, post non-visibility period.
Noting that the planned docking was postponed, ISRO said the satellites were safe.
The Space Docking Experiment (SPADEX) is a pivotal project, which is designed to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for spacecraft rendezvous, docking, and undocking using two small satellites, the space agency said.
"SpaDeX will serve as a milestone in advancing India’s capabilities in space docking, a critical technology for future space missions including satellite servicing, space station operations, and interplanetary missions,” ISRO said in an explainer.
This technology is essential for India's space ambitions such as Indian on Moon, sample return from the Moon, the building and operation of Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS), etc.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 19:32 IST, January 10th 2025