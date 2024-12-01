ISRO to launch ESA’s Proba-3 mission on December 4

Bengaluru: ISRO ’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) was set to launch the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 mission from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh on December 4, the Indian Space Research Organisation announced on Sunday. The launch was scheduled for 4:08 PM, with the mission marking another milestone in ISRO’s collaboration with global space agencies.

Proba-3, a pioneering mission by ESA, was designed as the world’s first precision formation flying mission.

The mission aimed to study the solar corona, the Sun’s outermost and hottest atmospheric layer, using two satellites working in tandem.

The satellites, weighing 550 kg collectively, were to be placed in a highly elliptical orbit by PSLV, showcasing the vehicle’s capability to execute complex orbital deliveries.

ISRO confirmed that its commercial arm, NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), partnered with ESA for the mission. In a statement on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter), ISRO stated, “This mission will place ESA’s Proba-3 satellites into a unique highly elliptical orbit, reinforcing PSLV’s reliability for complex orbital deliveries.”

The PSLV, often called ISRO's "workhorse," had a long history of successful missions. First launched in 1993, it had completed numerous missions, including deploying India's Chandrayaan and Mars Orbiter spacecraft.