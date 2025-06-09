ISS Mission Delayed: Indian Astronaut's Launch Pushed Back Due To Weather

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that the Axiom-4 mission, which will send Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS), has been postponed by a day for the third time due to unfavourable weather conditions. The launch, previously scheduled for June 10, will now take place on June 11.

According to reports, high winds in the ascent corridor are the primary reason for the delay, making it impossible to launch the mission before Wednesday. Apart from the Indian astronaut, the Axiom-4 mission will also feature astronauts from the United States, Poland, and Hungary.

As the Axiom-4 mission prepares to send the Indian astronaut to the ISS, the ISRO is on the cusp of achieving a major milestone. The highly anticipated space mission not only aims at strengthening India's space capabilities, but will also mark India's growing presence in space along with countries like the US, Russia and China.

India's latest space mission represents the country's return to human spaceflight more than four decades after Rakesh Sharma's historic 1984 journey. The Axiom-4 mission is a collaborative effort between Axiom Space, NASA, SpaceX, and ISRO, showing the growing importance of international cooperation in space exploration.

Meanwhile, after the adverse weather conditions forced a postponement of the mission's launch to June 11, the team is now targeting a 5.30 pm liftoff on the revised date. ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan announced the postponement while expressing enthusiasm about the mission.

The Axiom-4 mission will mark a major success in India's space exploration journey. The mission crew includes Indian astronaut Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, along with astronauts from the United States, Poland, and Hungary.

Mission To Be Launched From Kennedy Space Centre

Notably, the Axiom-4 mission will launch from the Kennedy Space Centre, where SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket will propel the new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft into orbit. Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot and ISRO astronaut, will serve as the mission's pilot.

During the Axiom-4 mission, the astronauts will spend up to 14 days aboard the ISS, conducting a range of scientific experiments. These experiments will focus on advancing understanding in microgravity, life sciences, and material sciences. The experiments are designed by Indian researchers and will involve collaboration with scientists from over 30 countries.

On Monday, the ISRO chairman confirmed the delay, citing adverse weather conditions as the reason. However, he asserted that despite the postponement, the mission remains a crucial step in India's space programme.

Who Is Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Shubhanshu Shukla, the mission's pilot, is an experienced Indian Air Force pilot who has undergone rigorous training at Russia's Star City. Shukla will be joined on this mission by Polish astronaut Sławosz Uznanski-Wisniewski and Hungarian astronaut Tibor Kapu, both of whom will become the first representatives of their countries to venture to the ISS.

During their time on the ISS, the astronauts will conduct over 60 scientific experiments, including seven designed by India. These experiments will focus on crop growth in microgravity, studying microalgae, and exploring the resilience of tardigrades.

Diverse Crew On Historic Axiom-4 Mission

The Axiom-4 crew, comprising members from India, Poland, and Hungary, is all set to make history. The mission will be the second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in over 40 years, according to Axiom Space.

Shubhanshu Shukla will become India's second national astronaut to venture into space since 1984. Slawosz Uznanski, a European Space Agency (ESA) project astronaut, will be the second Polish astronaut since 1978. Tibor Kapu will make history as the second Hungarian astronaut since 1980.

Peggy Whitson, a veteran astronaut, will command her second commercial human spaceflight mission. With this mission, she will further extend her record for the longest cumulative time in space by an American astronaut.