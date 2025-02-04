It Comes Full Circle: Ratan Tata's 'Friend' Shantanu Naidu Gets New Role At Tata Motors

Shantanu Naidu has been appointed the General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors. | Image: Instagram

New Delhi: Ratan Tata’s millennial manager Shantanu Naidu has been appointed the General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors. The announcement was made via a LinkedIn post, where Naidu shared his emotional connection to the company, reflecting on his father’s history with the iconic brand.

Naidu wrote, "I'm happy to share that I'm starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors! I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now."

Naidu’s journey with Tata Motors represents a full-circle moment. As a design engineer by profession, he has built an impressive career that spans both his technical and entrepreneurial ambitions.

After earning an engineering degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University in 2014, followed by an MBA from Cornell University in 2016, Naidu’s trajectory took a defining turn in 2018 when he began working as Ratan Tata’s assistant. Their close and deeply personal bond became well-known, with moments like a viral video of Naidu singing a birthday song for Ratan Tata capturing the public’s attention.

Ratan Tata, a known animal lover, became not only Naidu's employer but also a mentor and close friend. In 2014, Naidu’s innovative project aimed at protecting homeless dogs from speeding vehicles piqued Tata’s interest, resulting in an investment and a lasting mentorship.