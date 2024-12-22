'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Congress' Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM Modi

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on Congress leader Digvijaya Singh over his remarks on Prime Minister Modi, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh said on Sunday that at a time when PM Modi spreading the glory of India by visiting foreign lands, Digvijaya's remarks are condemnable and anti-national.

"At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spreading the glory and fame of India by visiting foreign lands, at such a time Congress leaders are issuing statements that defame the country to please their masters. Unfortunately, Rahul Gandhi's so-called guru Digvijaya Singh's statement is highly condemnable. It is anti-national," Chugh said.

"When the best leadership of India is marketing India on foreign lands, and spreading the flag of India at such a time, Digvijaya Singh remembers such a cheap thing," he added.

Earlier today, in a scathing critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in Kuwait, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh accused him of spreading hatred between Hindus and minorities in India for political gain and said that unleashing hatred is effortless, but containing it is a daunting task.

In a post on X, Digvijaya stated that while the Prime Minister advocates for "world brotherhood" abroad, his rhetoric within India fuels division through "Hindutva."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, I heard your speech in Kuwait. I appreciate it. I have been your biggest critic since the Godhra incident. It has become very difficult to control the hatred that you have spread between Hindus and minorities in this country. It is easy to take out the "genie of hatred" from the bottle but not to put it back in the bottle," Digvijaya said.

Accusing further, the Congress leader said that for his political gain, the Prime Minister is not performing "raj dharma", but has filled the children and youth of this country with the poison of "hatred".

The Congress leader then issued a direct plea to PM Modi, urging him to spread messages of unity and peace within India. "I have only one request for you. Spread the message of 'Leave hatred, unite India' of Rahul Gandhi to the people and spread the message of 'Vasudev Kutumbakam' of Sanatan Dharma to the people."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a two-day visit to Kuwait. This is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.