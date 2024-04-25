Advertisement

New Delhi: Income Tax Department conducted a raid at the residence of Konanakunte block Congress President Sridhar and former corporator Gangadhar, near Bengaluru on Wednesday. During the raid, officials seized a substantial amount of cash, with Rs 87 lakh found at Gangadhar's house. Additionally, half a kilogram of gold, silver articles, and documents related to property were taken into custody.

Notices have been issued to DK Suresh's aides to appear for questioning in connection with the investigation.

Congress supporters protest

The raid sparked protests from Congress supporters outside Gangadhar's residence, who criticized the BJP for what they perceive as politically motivated actions.

The IT officials commenced the search operation at approximately 6 AM, arriving in two cars to initiate the process. The search extended to the bungalow of former corporator Gangadhar and lasted for eight hours.

