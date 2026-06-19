'It's A Surprise, Wait For 2 Days': Shinde Leaders Drop Big Hint On Rebel Sena MPs' Defection
Shiv Sena leaders from Eknath Shinde camp has dropped a big hint on the possible defection of six Sena MPs from the rival Uddhav Thackeray camp.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders from Eknath Shinde camp has dropped a big hint on the possible defection of six Sena MPs from the rival Uddhav Thackeray camp.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde has asked the public to wait for two days for a big surprise.
State Minister Sanjay Shirsat, while speaking to the Republic, said, “Let Eknath Shinde come. He will reveal everything. It is a big surprise.”
The development comes after the rebel parliamentarians failed to attend a crucial parliamentary party meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Delhi, dealing a major blow to Uddhav Thackeray's leadership and fuelling speculation of an imminent split in the party's parliamentary wing.
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The six MPs are:
- Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani)
- Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi)
- Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv)
- Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai)
- Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim)
- Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli)
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