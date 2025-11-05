'It's Not the Complete Video': Union Minister Lalan Singh Issues Clarification on Controversial Remarks After FIR | Bihar Polls

'It's Not the Complete Video': Union Minister Lalan Singh Issues Clarification on Controversial Remarks After FIR | Image: ANI

Patna: Union Minister of Panchayati Raj and JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh has issued a clarification on his controversial remarks at an election rally in Bihar's Mokama after an FIR was registered against him based on a video clip from the event that went viral on social media.

Speaking to ANI on the matter, Singh said, "That is only one chunk of the video; it is not the complete video. People should watch the complete video. If an FIR has been registered, the complete video will be investigated."

He also said that he will cooperate in the investigation and slammed social media users for putting out small chunks from videos with the intent of misleading people.

"I will be questioned and I will answer. The entire thing is recorded. RJD's people are habitual of pulling up one chunk, making it viral, tweeting and misleading," he said.

An FIR was registered against Lalan Singh (Rajiv Ranjan Singh) at Mokama police station in Bihar after a video of him making remarks against the opposition during an election campaign in Bihar surfaced on social media.

The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Representation of the People Act for alleged violations of the poll code.

In a post on X, the Patna district administration said, "The video footage of the video surveillance team was examined by the Patna District Administration. Following the investigation, in this case, an FIR has been registered against Shri Lalan Singh alias Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh under the relevant sections of the Indian Citizen Security Code and the Representation of the People Act."

What Were Lalan Singh's Remarks in the Surfaced Video Clip?

In the video that surfaced online, Lalan Singh is heard asking JD(U) workers to stop opposition leaders from leaving their homes on the day of voting.

"There are a few leaders don’t let them step out of their homes on polling day. Keep them inside. “If they make a fuss, take them to vote and then send them home to rest," Singh was heard saying in the video.

He made the remarks while campaigning for JD(U) candidate Anant Singh in Mokama.

Anant Singh was arrested on Sunday night in connection with the murder case of Dularchand Yadav.

Yadav was killed on October 30 following a clash between supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and the Janata Dal (United) in Mokama assembly constituency.

Bihar Elections