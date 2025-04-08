‘It Seemed Minor, But’: Pawan Kalyan on Son’s Injury in Singapore School Fire

‘Thought It Was Minor, Then Realised the Magnitude’: Pawan Kalyan on Son's Injury at Singapore School Fire | Image: instagram

Hyderabad/Singapore: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan on Monday addressed the media at Hyderabad Airport following news of his youngest son, Mark Shankar, being injured in a fire accident at his school in Singapore.

The actor-turned-politician revealed that he initially believed the incident to be a minor fire but soon realised its tragic magnitude. “One child has lost their life, and many others are currently hospitalised. My son is in the hospital undergoing a bronchoscopy,” he said.

Mark Shankar sustained injuries to his hands and legs and is reportedly suffering from respiratory complications due to smoke inhalation. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore.

Pawan Kalyan also shared that he received a call from the Prime Minister’s Office, assuring him of complete support. “I am extremely grateful to Prime Minister Modi Ji for the call. The PMO assured me that all necessary support from their side will be provided. They have also initiated communication with the Indian High Commissioner in Singapore,” he said.

At the time of the incident, the Deputy CM was on a scheduled tour of the Alluri Sitarama Raju district in Andhra Pradesh. Despite calls from officials and party leaders urging him to immediately leave for Singapore, Kalyan chose to honour his prior commitment to visit Kuridi village near Araku.