'It Was Indian BrahMos Banging': Asim Munir Trolled Over Receiving 'Divine Help' During Operation Sindoor Claim

New Delhi: Pakistan's Defence Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir is back in the headlines again- this time for his statement on the 'divine help' he received during Operation Sindoor.

Munir, in his statement, claimed that Pakistan received 'divine help' during the country's military confrontation with India in May after India struck terror targets under Operation Sindoor. Munir can be seen saying “We felt it (divine help),” according to clips of his speech aired on local television on Sunday.

India's Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people lost their lives. Pakistan retaliated, leading to a conflict from May 7 to 10. During the Operation, Indian claimed to have killed over 100 terrorists in just 23 minutes using Rafale jets, SCALP missiles, and HAMMER bombs.

Drawing similarities between Pakistan and the state established by the Prophet 1,400 years ago in the Arab region (today's Saudi Arabia), he even cited multiple Quran verses and underlined what he described as Pakistan’s special status in the Islamic world.

Munir stated that there are 57 Islamic countries in the world, and among them, “God gave us the honour of being the protectors of Haramain Sharifain", (a reference to Makkah and Madina).

The Field Marshal, addressing Pakistan’s security concerns along its western border, also warned Afghanistan's Taliban regime to choose between Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Pakistan, saying that a majority of terror groups infiltrating across the border comprise Afghan nationals.

Underlining Jihad, the CDF in the conference added no one could order jihad in an Islamic state other than the state itself.

“No one can issue a fatwa for jihad without the order, permission and will of those vested with authority,” he told the conference.

Field Day For Netizens

Meanwhile, Munir's hilarious remarks on Operation Sindoor made during the National Ulema Conference in Islamabad earlier this month, where Munir also recited several verses from the Quran, has has left the internet in splits

Reacting to Munir's claim, one user commented, “It was Indian Brahmos banging”. Another joked, “Their Allah's divine intervention”.