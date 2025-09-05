'Itna Daring Hai': Ajit Pawar's Phone Call To IPS Officer Exposes Faultlines In Political Overreach

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday stoked a controversy after an audio of him asking a woman IPS officer to stop action against the illegal excavation of soil in the Solapur district of Maharashtra.

The incident reportedly took place two days ago after the IPS officer, Anjali Krishna, went to investigate the complaints of illegal 'murrum' excavation in Karmala taluka's Kurdu village.

'Murram' or red soil is used as base for construction of roads.

Pawar allegedly lost his cool over the officer after the IPS officer failed to recognise his voice over a phone call.

A chaotic situation erupted in the village during the IPS officer's visit for the investigation. This prompted NCP workers to intervene. NCP worker Baba Jagtap called Ajit Pawar and handed the phone to the IPS officer. Over the phone call, Pawar asked the officer to stop the action immediately.

She responded, "I can understand what you are saying, but I am not being able to understand if I am talking to the deputy Chief Minister. Can you please call me on my number directly?" the IPS officer asked.

A furious Pawar responded, "I will take action against you. I am myself talking to you and you are asking me to call you directly. You want to see my face. Take my number and make a WhatsApp call. Itna aapko daring hua hai kya (How dare you?)."

The video of the heated exchange between the minister and the officer, which has gone viral on social media, sparked outrage among netizens.

In response to reports claiming Deputy CM Ajit Pawar allegedly pressurised the woman IPS officer to halt action against illegal soil excavation in Solapur, NCP MP Sunil Tatkare said, "Dada never talks arrogantly. It is his natural tone. The allegations being levelled are baseless. He is requesting the officer that this needs to be done...Ajit Dada in Maharashtra is known as a man of commitment; he addresses the grievances on an urgent basis."