Jammu and Kashmir recorded 173 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the number of infections to 3,26,653 while one death due to the virus in the last 24 hours took the toll to 4,412, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 23 were from the Jammu division and 150 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 80 cases, followed by 21 cases in Budgam district, they added.

There were 1,293 active cases in the union territory as recoveries outnumbered fresh cases.

The total number of recoveries since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, was 3,20,948, officials said.

Meanwhile, they said, there were 45 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory.