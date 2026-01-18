Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
  • News /
  • India News /
  • J-K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Kishtwar's Chatroo Area

Updated 18 January 2026 at 14:37 IST

J-K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Kishtwar's Chatroo Area

An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar on Sunday, officials said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that an operation is currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far, and further details are awaited.

Asian News International
Follow : Google News Icon  
J-K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Kishtwar's Chatroo Area
J-K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Kishtwar's Chatroo Area | Image: ANI

Kishtwar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar on Sunday, officials said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that an operation is currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far, and further details are awaited.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.

 

Published By : Namya Kapur

Published On: 18 January 2026 at 14:37 IST