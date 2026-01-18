Updated 18 January 2026 at 14:37 IST
J-K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Kishtwar's Chatroo Area
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar on Sunday, officials said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that an operation is currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far, and further details are awaited.
J-K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In Kishtwar's Chatroo Area | Image: ANI
This is a developing story.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 18 January 2026 at 14:37 IST