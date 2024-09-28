sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Nepal Floods | Burari rerun | Sunita Williams | India slam Pak at UN | Mpox | Israel-Hezbollah War | Elections 2024 | Tirupati Laddu Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • J-K People Looking Forward to a Govt Free of Corruption, Terrorism, Separatism: PM Modi

Published 15:16 IST, September 28th 2024

J-K People Looking Forward to a Govt Free of Corruption, Terrorism, Separatism: PM Modi

J&K people are looking forward to a government free of "corruption, terrorism and separatism" for peace and a better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi
J&K people are looking forward to a government free of "corruption, terrorism and separatism" for peace and a better future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

15:16 IST, September 28th 2024