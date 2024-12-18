J&K Police Gives 30 Days to 10 Absconding Persons to Surrender or Face Attachment of Properties | Image: Representational

Srinagar: Police in the Sopore area of the Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday gave 30 days to 10 absconding persons to surrender or face attachment of their properties.

The cops pasted proclamation orders at the residences of the 10 persons who have been evading law, officials said.