J&K Police Gives 30 Days to 10 Absconding Persons to Surrender or Face Attachment of Properties
Police in the Sopore area of the Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday gave 30 days to 10 absconding persons to surrender or face attachment of their properties.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The cops pasted proclamation orders at the residences of the 10 persons who have been evading law, officials said.
According to the notice, the accused persons have been asked to appear in the court within 30 days. If they fail to comply with the direction, their properties will be attached, it said.
