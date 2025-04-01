Lok Sabha To Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill

The government has started implementing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles on Pan India basis, Pabitra Margherita the Minister of State (MoS) for Textile said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.

The MoS, quoted by Ministry of Textiles in a statement, added PLI scheme is aimed at promoting the production of MMF Apparel, MMF fabrics and products of Technical Textiles to achieve size and scale and to become competitive.

As per Ministry's Budget Estimate 2025-26, approx. 22 per cent of the budget is dedicated for PLI Scheme for Textiles.

