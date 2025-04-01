Lok Sabha To Debate on Waqf Amendment Bill

INDI alliance leaders to meet in Parliament: Leaders of the INDI alliance are set to convene inside Parliament to discuss key issues. Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition, is expected to attend the meeting. The agenda may include strategies for addressing parliamentary procedures and raising concerns about governance. Stay tune with republicworld.com.
CPI (M) MP John Brittas said that tan attempt is made to target Muslim communities through Waqf bill.
AIMPLB spokesperson Dr Syed Qasim Rasool Ilyas termed Waqf Amendment Bill as ‘Anti-Constitutional and Discriminatory’.
He said that proper procedure was followed when bill was presented before the JPC.
Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said that Waqf Amendment bill is against the basic spirit of the Constitution.
He said that Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Andhra CM Chandra Babu Naidu and LJP (Ram-Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan will be exposed tomorrow.
Jan Suraj Party chief Prashant Kishor said that the Waqf Amendment Bill is being introduced in the Lok Sabha with the support of the JDU and Nitish Kumar, who frequently claim to champion the rights of the Muslim community.
Ulema and Imams hold emergency meeting in Mumbai ahead of the introduction of Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament on April 2.
RJD MP Manoj Jha termed Waqf Amendment Bill “unconstitutional” and said that a strategy is being made by the BJP to attack minorties.
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, directing them to be present in the House on April 2 and 3 and to support the government's position.
Dharmendra Yadav, the chief whip of the Samajwadi Party (SP), has issued a three-line whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs, instructing them to be present in the House on April 2 and actively participate in the discussions on the Waqf Amendment Bill.
RBI says, 98.21% of ₹2000 Banknotes Returned to Banking System since circulation.
As part of Operation Brahma, IAF aircraft C-130J reached Mandalay carrying 16 tonnes of essential humanitarian aid including rice, and food items for the people affected by earthquake.
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said a committee of government officials will be formed to take a decision on the assets of public sector telecom
companies Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited in Mumbai.
Andhra CM implements P4 'poverty eradication' scheme at village level in Bapatla district.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath attends inauguration and foundation stone laying programme of various development projects in Bareilly.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday described as "offensive and strongly condemnable" the interim Bangladesh government calling itself the "only guardian of the ocean" in the region.
Kathua attacks: Combing op underway after gunfire between hiding terrorists, security forces.
BJP To Announce Next Party President After Parliament Session: Sources
The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has forecast heat waves in 26 mandals across the state on Tuesday.
The government has started implementing Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles on Pan India basis, Pabitra Margherita the Minister of State (MoS) for Textile said in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha.
The MoS, quoted by Ministry of Textiles in a statement, added PLI scheme is aimed at promoting the production of MMF Apparel, MMF fabrics and products of Technical Textiles to achieve size and scale and to become competitive.
As per Ministry's Budget Estimate 2025-26, approx. 22 per cent of the budget is dedicated for PLI Scheme for Textiles.
President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday greeted people of Odisha on their statehood day, and said it is an occasion to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the state besides remarkable contribution of its people in various fields.
A fire broke out in a slum cluster in northwest Delhi's New Seelampur area on Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.
No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out at 7:35 am near Jag Parvesh Hospital.
Telangana BJP MPs urged the Union Minister to intervene in the Kancha Gachibowli land issue.
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Krishna Apra Plaza in Noida Sector 18, rescue ops underway.
Waqf Board Bill: Kancha gachibowli land, a petition was filed in high court 10 days ago and the matter was postponed to april 7th. After the latest developments in hcu, vata foundation lawyer seeked for urgent hearing
High court accepted the matter for hearing tomorrow…
A special court here has ordered that 14 properties belonging to Tiger Memon, one of the alleged masterminds of the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts, and his family be handed over to the central government.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Naxal issue is now confined to just six districts in the country, from the earlier 12.
Shah said the Modi government is building a 'Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat' with a ruthless approach to Naxalism and relentless efforts for all-pervasive development.
He said Bharat is determined to uproot Naxalism for good by March 31, 2026.
One more person injured in the blast at a house in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district died on Tuesday morning, taking the toll to eight, police said.
Seven people, including four children, were killed in the gas cylinder blast that happened at the house in Dholahat in Pathar Pratima on Monday night, they said.
Police have registered a case against three persons for allegedly cheating four job aspirants in Thane of Rs 56 lakh after promising them employment in the Indian Railways, an official said on Tuesday.
The area was placed under a cordon after the Monday night gunfire between police and terrorists.
The officials said the three terrorists are believed to be from a group that had its first face-off with security forces in the Nursery area near the International Border on March 23. All of the terrorists had managed to escape.
A seek and destroy operation to track down three terrorists, believed to be hiding in a forested area in Panjthirthi-Barota in Kathua following an encounter last night, resumed Thursday with multiple agencies engaged in the effort, officials said.
A senior section engineer of the railways died after being hit by a freight train at the Ballia railway station, police said on Tuesday.
According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the incident occurred on Monday when Shankar Mandal (58) was walking from platform number 2 to his office located at the eastern end of platform number 1.
Security forces and terrorists started late last night in the Billawar area of Kathua after security forces launched a massive search and cordon operation in the area. The operation is still underway.
Security forces launched a massive search and cordon operation in the area," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.
Security forces on Tuesday intensified search and cordon operations following the exchange of fire with terrorists in the Panjtirthi area of Kathua a day ago.
