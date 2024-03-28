×

Defence
Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

J’khand: 2 Persons Get Life Imprisonment for Setting Girl on Fire in Her Sleep

A court in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Thursday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for setting a girl on fire in her sleep in 2022, subsequently leading to her death.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dumka: A court in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Thursday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for setting a girl on fire in her sleep in 2022, subsequently leading to her death.

A total fine of Rs 1.05 lakh was imposed on the accused, Shahrukh Hussain and Nayeem Ansari alias Chotu, and the fine amount would be given to the victim's father, public prosecutor Champa Kumar said.

Additional District Judge-cum-special judge, POCSO, Dumka, Ramesh Chandra pronounced the quantum of punishment.

The hearing on the case had concluded on March 19 and the order had been reserved after hearing both sides.

The incident took place in Dumka town on August 23, 2022 when Hussain poured petrol on the 17-year-old girl from outside the window of her room while she was sleeping and set her on fire.

The class 12 student was first admitted to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka with 90 per cent burns and later shifted to Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) where she succumbed to her injuries on August 27.

Hussain was peeved over the girl not responding to his overtures. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:42 IST

