'Jaanta Hai Tera Baap Kaun Hai?' Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal's Dad Reacts to Startup Idea

Viral Video: Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal recently shared his memory about the early days of his startup journey. He shared this memory while attending Vishesh Sampark, an event hosted by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology.

A video capturing Goyal’s speech has gone viral on social media. In the video, he not only reflects on his father’s words for his startup but also provides an overview of the evolving startup landscape in India.

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato



When I started Zomato in 2008, my father used to say “tu janta hai tera baap kaun hai” as my dad thought I could never do a start up given our humble background. This government and their initiatives enabled a small town boy like me to build something… pic.twitter.com/vogdM6v8oT — Hardeep Singh Puri (मोदी का परिवार) (@HardeepSPuri)

“I started Zomato 16 years ago in 2008. And, my dad at that time told me ‘Janta hai tera baap kaun hai?’ And, his point was, ‘You can’t do a startup’. Right.. And… I come from a small town in Punjab… that’s the background”, Deepinder Goyal says. He then adds how the perception around startups has changed in the last few years. Also, he shared his opinion on how the government has helped bring that change.

The event, held on May 20 at Minister Hardeep Singh Puri’s residence, brought together innovators, intellectuals, startup leaders, and IT professionals from across the nation.