  • 64-Year-Old Man Dies After Rod of Flex Banner Structure Falls and Pierces His Neck in Jabalpur

Published 11:39 IST, January 19th 2025

64-Year-Old Man Dies After Rod of Flex Banner Structure Falls and Pierces His Neck in Jabalpur

A 64-year-old man standing on the road in MP's Jabalpur tragically died after a rod of a flex banner structure fell on him and pierced his neck.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pedestrian killed after rod from flex banner structure falls, pierces his neck in Jabalpur
Pedestrian killed after rod from flex banner structure falls, pierces his neck in Jabalpur | Image: Unsplash

Jabalpur: A 64-year-old man was killed after a rod from a flex banner structure fell and pierced his neck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Sunday.

A contractual employee of the local civic body was fixing the flex banner structure in Allahabad Bank Chowk on Saturday when a rod fell on a pedestrian, Civil Line police station in-charge Nehru Khandate said.

He said the rod fell on Kishan Kumar Rajak and pierced his neck.

The man was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway to find out if the employee had followed safety protocol. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Updated 11:39 IST, January 19th 2025