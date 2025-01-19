64-Year-Old Man Dies After Rod of Flex Banner Structure Falls and Pierces His Neck in Jabalpur

Pedestrian killed after rod from flex banner structure falls, pierces his neck in Jabalpur | Image: Unsplash

Jabalpur: A 64-year-old man was killed after a rod from a flex banner structure fell and pierced his neck in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur, an official said on Sunday.

A contractual employee of the local civic body was fixing the flex banner structure in Allahabad Bank Chowk on Saturday when a rod fell on a pedestrian, Civil Line police station in-charge Nehru Khandate said.

He said the rod fell on Kishan Kumar Rajak and pierced his neck.

The man was taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him dead, the official said, adding that a case has been registered and a probe is underway to find out if the employee had followed safety protocol.