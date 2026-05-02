'Yellow Alert Ignored, Life Jackets Sealed': New Video Shows Mother’s Final Embrace And Fatal Safety Lapses in Jabalpur Boat Tragedy

New Delhi: A newly surfaced video from the Jabalpur's Bargi Dam cruise- which capsised earlier this week- captures the final moments of the tragedy, highlighting a total failure of essential safety protocols in one of Madhya Pradesh's most severe tourism disasters.

The footage shows passengers seated inside the cruise as water abruptly pours into the cabin. In a matter of seconds, the lighthearted atmosphere shifts to panic as the vessel lurches sharply as turbulent storm waters overwhelm the interior.

Boat sinking slowly in the river

Unbundling life jackets

The footage captures cruise staff frantically attempting to unbundle life jackets only after the vessel began to submerge. Meanwhile, panicked passengers are seen struggling to access life-saving equipment from sealed storage units, with many unable to secure a jacket in time.

The video serves as critical evidence supporting survivor claims that fundamental safety protocols were ignored, leaving passengers to struggle for survival on their own amidst a severe storm.

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Survivors recount horror

On Friday, survivors of the Bargi Dam tragedy alleged that the Narmada Queen was permitted to set sail despite active storm warnings and that no passengers were required to wear life jackets. These accounts surfaced as rescue teams continued searching for six missing individuals, following the disaster that has already claimed at least nine lives.

The Narmada Queen, a vessel with a 90-person capacity operated by the MP Tourism Department since 2006, was carrying more than 40 passengers when it was hit by a severe storm around 6 PM Thursday. Although Chief Minister Mohan Yadav stated that 29 tickets were officially issued, a local rescuer claimed additional passengers were permitted to board because it was the final trip of the day.

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Notably, the video highlighted that the wind was visibly strong during the time, with choppy water in the background and passengers' clothes and hair blowing vigorously. Yet no one on board was seen wearing a life jacket.

As the boat started to sink, panic erupted among the passengers. A video showed a man frantically distributing life jackets amongst people as they desperately tried to keep themselves alive.

Video of mom-son

A heartbreaking viral video captures a mother’s final embrace with her four-year-old son just moments before the cruise capsized in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. The footage, filmed inside the sinking vessel, shows the mother wearing a life jacket and clutching her child while surrounding passengers frantically distributed safety gear as water flooded the cabin.

The footage shows the mother and son on the left side of the cabin during the vessel’s final moments before it overturned in the Bargi Dam reservoir on Thursday evening.

In a deeply tragic turn, rescuers later recovered their bodies from the water, still held together inside the same life jacket, an image that has become the most enduring and haunting symbol of the disaster.

Her husband and daughter survived the accident.

‘Was Stuck In Water For 5 Hours’: Survivor

One of the man who survived the tragedy revealed that he was stuck in the water for four to five hours.