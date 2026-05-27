Madhya Pradesh HC Reserves Order On Plea To Cancel Giri Bala's Bail In The Mysterious Death Of Daughter-In-Law Twisha Sharma

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Wednesday reserved order on plea to cancel the bail of Giri Bala in the mysterious death of her daughter-in-law Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging from her matrimonial home under suspicious circumstances.

The anticipatory bail granted to Giri Bala Singh in the case was challenged on two fronts:

1) Through a petition filed by Twisha's family

2) Through a petition filed by the administration.

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Piyush Tiwari, advocate for Twisha Sharma's side said, “Arguments from both sides have concluded. The order has been reserved. The court will now pass its order. Tushar Mehta represented the government's side.”

The judge conducted a very patient hearing and listened to both sides with great attention and in meticulous detail, Tiwar said, adding, “He thoroughly examined every single document submitted as evidence, and only after doing so did he reserve judgment.”

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Tiwari stated that Twisha's side presented evidence, including WhatsApp chat, before the court and highlighted how, within just 24 hours of the FIR being registered, an order was passed granting Giri Bala bail almost immediately. “We also demonstrated how she was misusing this bail, conducting media interactions, holding press conferences, and circulating messages and how, in doing so, she was tampering with the evidence,” he added.

Accusations Against Giri Bala

Giri Bala, who is a former judge, is accused of “judicial cover-up”. Twisha Sharma's family has alleged that she made frantic phone calls to several judges and influential figures shortly after Twisha’s death.

According to Twisha's family, Singh made over 40 phone calls to judges, ministry-linked individuals and influential figures shortly after Twisha’s death in Bhopal. Twisha’s father released a list of purported mobile numbers contacted by Giri Bala.

Call logs accessed by Republic TV revealed that she allegedly dialled a district judge nine times in one day, and also contacted CCTV operators and an IPS officer in the Lokayukta.

She also called her son, Samarth Singh, three times after he fled.

Advocate Ankur Pandey said, “Giri Bala called so many influential people after Twisha’s death, but did not make a single call to the victim's family.”