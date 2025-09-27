‘Jackal Doesn't Become Lion By Wearing Its Skin’: Eknath Shinde Calls Out Shehbaz Sharif’s False Narrative at UNGA

‘A Jackal Doesn't Become A Lion By Wearing Its Skin’: Eknath Shinde Calls Out Shehbaz Sharif’ False Narrative at UNGA | Image: Republic

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday strongly objected to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's remarks made during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), stating that the Pakistani leader should stay within his limits.

Speaking to ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, "...He should stay within his limits. A jackal doesn't become a lion by wearing a lion's skin..."

Shinde's statement came in response to Shehbaz Sharif's address at the UN General Debate, where the Pakistan Prime Minister alleged that India attempted to extract "political gains" following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, and further accused India of attacking "innocent civilians."

"In May this year, my country confronted unprovoked aggression from our eastern front. The enemy came shrouded in arrogance, and we sent them back in humiliation. India sought to extract political gains from a human tragedy by spurning my sincere offer of an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident. Instead, it attacked our cities and targeted our innocent civilians. When our territorial integrity and national security were violated, our response was in accordance with the right of self-defence under Article 51 of the United Nations charter," Shehbaz Sharif said.

Sharif once again made false claims about India, asserting that Pakistan shot down Indian fighter jets, a statement he's made previously. Sharif claimed Pakistan's forces responded with "stunning professionalism," repelling the aggression and shooting down seven Indian jets, sending them "to scrap and dust."

"Our valiant armed forces mounted an operation of stunning professionalism, repulsing the enemy's attack. Our falcons took flight and etched their answer across the skies, resulting in seven of the Indian jets turning to scrap and dust," he added.

However, the Pakistan Prime Minister failed to acknowledge that India's response was a calibrated military operation targeting terror infrastructure.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam attack, which claimed the lives of 26 civilians. The operation specifically targeted nine terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Unlike Shehbaz Sharif's hypothetical claims, India backed up the details of the strikes with press conferences held by top military officials, who provided evidence, including satellite images.

During the first press briefing on May 7, India clarified its response as focused, measured and non-escalatory. It was specifically mentioned that Pakistani military establishments had not been targeted. It was also reiterated that any attack on military targets in India will invite a suitable response. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, across multiple press briefings on May 8, 9, and 10, laid bare India's plan of action and the full extent of Pakistan's designs.

India successfully destroyed nine major terror launchpads in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), targeting Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen facilities. Over 100 terrorists were killed in action.