Advertisement

Visakhapatnam: After a stone attack injured Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday during his bus yatra at Vijayawada, the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) had alleged that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had a hand in it. Today, a similar attack was carried out on TDP Chief and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The incident took place in the Gajuwaka area of Visakhapatnam, where Naidu was hit with a small stone.

The TDP has now alleged that YSRCP is behind the attack. N Chandrababu Naidu reacted after the incident, saying, "Stones were thrown here. People won't let them get away and will drive them out. The ganja and blade gangs have also arrived here. I don't know what the police are doing."

Advertisement

The former AP CM also reportedly said that he would respond to the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy, which he called "drama" and "cheap tricks". “I will also address the drama that happened yesterday. We will address the drama that occurred in Vijayawada. I'm warning them to be careful. If they continue with such cheap tricks, people will revolt and punish them by exposing them. Jagan Reddy, control your J-gang. When Pawan Kalyan organised a meeting in Tenali today, they threw stones at his Varahi vehicle.”

Naidu was not injured in the attack. Reddy had an injury to his left eyebrow and was provided primary treatment by a doctor, before being taken to Vijayawada Government Hospital for a check-up.

Advertisement

After the attack on YS Reddy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had posted a message on X for the speedy recovery. The PM said, "I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu.

I pray for the speedy recovery and good health of Andhra Pradesh CM @ysjagan Garu. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also posted on X about the attack on YS Reddy. "I condemn the stone-throwing on Hon'ble Andhra Pradesh CM Thiru @ysjagan . Political differences should never escalate to violence. Let's uphold civility and mutual respect as we engage in the democratic process. Wishing him a quick recovery," he said.