‘Pran Pratistha’ at Noida's New Jagannath Temple Held in Grand Six-Day Event

Noida: The Grand Pran Pratishtha Mahotsava at Lord Jagannath temple in Noida took place over five days' long spectacular celebration at the premises of newly built temple at Sector–121 in Noida. The celebrations were held between January 29 and February 2, 2025.

Lakhs of devotees took part in the consecration ceremony of four Deities being hosted by the Temple’s Management Committee Sri Jagannath Samiti.

On the last day , Gajapati Maharaja of Puri Shri Dibya Singha Deb was the First Servitor to offer Puja to Lord Jagannath after the Pran Pratistha.

Multiple performance of special religious rituals, cultural programmes, spiritual preachings and community gatherings culminating into the ultimate ceremony of Pran Pratishtha were conducted by the team of priests deputed by Mukti Mandap of Puri.