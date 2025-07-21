Jagdeep Dhankhar Steps Down As Vice President of India, Here’s The Full Text Of his Resignation Letter

New Delhi: Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday stepped down as the Vice President of India citing health reasons. In his resignation letter to the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Dhankhar mentioned that to prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, he is resigning as Vice President of India effective immediately.

Jagdeep Dhankhar was appointed as Vice President of India on August 11, 2022. Prior to that, he was serving as Governor of West Bengal. Here's what he wrote in his resignation letter to President Droupadi Murmu:

"To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as the Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the constitution.

I extend my deepest gratitude to Your Excellency - the Hon'ble President of India for her unwavering support and the soothing wonderful working relationship we maintained during my tenure.

I express my deep gratitude to the Hon'ble Prime Minister and the esteemed Council of Ministers. Prime Minister's cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.

The warmth, trust, and affection I have received from all the Hon'ble Members of Parliament would ever be cherished at and embedded in my memory.

I am deeply thankful for the invaluable experiences and insights I have gained as Vice President in our great democracy.

It has been a privilege and satisfaction to witness and partake in India's remarkable economic progress and unprecedented exponential development during this significant period. Serving in this transformative era of our nation's history has been a true honor.

As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat's global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future.